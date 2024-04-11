Scott Drew staying as Baylor’s coach after being mentioned as John Calipari’s successor at Kentucky

WACO, Texas (AP) — Scott Drew will remain as Baylor’s men’s basketball coach, stating his desire to “bring more championships” to the program on social media after being linked to the Kentucky coaching vacancy following John Calipari’s departure to Arkansas. Drew mentioned his Christian faith in a post on X and expressed gratitude for support from athletic director Mack Rhoades and Baylor President Linda Livingstone. Alabama coach Nate Oats and Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan have also expressed commitment to their current coaching jobs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.