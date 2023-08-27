Scott Dixon wins Bommarito 500, ending Josef Newgarden’s five-race oval winning streak

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — IndyCar ironman Scott Dixon capitalized on only needing to make three pit stops and won Sunday’s Bommarito 500. The win is the 55th of Dixon’s career as he added to his record set last week by making his 320th consecutive start. Dixon had held the lead for 82 laps before making his final pit stop on lap 196. With all the cars on the lead lap having to pit after he made his final stop, he took the checkered flag, finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Pato O’Ward.

