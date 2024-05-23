Scott Dixon, the ‘brilliantly boring’ IndyCar star, still seeking his second Indianapolis 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon will be chasing his second Indianapolis 500 victory from deep in the field on Sunday after an uncharacteristically poor qualifying effort. But there are reasons to believe Dixon can reach victory lane in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the first time since 2008. One of them is the fact that Dixon is “brilliantly boring,” as put by the marketing campaign surrounding one of his sponsors. He spends hours poring over data. He excels at conserving fuel. He does the kind of stuff that doesn’t get much attention, well, quite brilliantly. And all of it is why the 43-year-old Dixon is a six-time IndyCar Series champ.

