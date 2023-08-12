Scott Dixon he holds off hard-charging Rahal to win Indianapolis GP on record-breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar. Capped it off with a win, too. Scott Dixon overcame a first-lap spin and then held off hard-charging Graham Rahal over the final 10 laps to win Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix by 0.4779 seconds. Dixon extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons with a win. The victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the first of the season for Dixon, who passed Tony Kanaan when he started the race for most consecutive starts. His 319 consecutive races streak began in 2004 and have all been done with team owner Chip Ganassi.

