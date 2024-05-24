Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves lead final Carb Day practice for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves turned the fastest laps on Carb Day during final practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Friday. The two are starting way back in the seventh row, so that speed will certainly come in handy on Sunday. Pole sitter Scott McLaughlin and Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power had stress-free days, spending most of the two-hour session going through pit-stop practice and other details. The weather was warm and sunny. It is expected to change dramatically for race day, with cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms.

