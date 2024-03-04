Scott Boras thinks `pitching panic’ is setting in. Sonny Gray’s iffy hamstring may prove he’s right

Agent Scott Boras believes the wait for free agent pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery may soon be over. Boras says he thinks “pitching panic” is starting to set in across the majors, with teams feeling an urgency to end top-to-the-line starters like Snell and Montgomery to round out their rotations. Boras pointed to injuries to several high-profile pitchers as proof teams will come calling. St. Louis’ Sonny Gray is the latest notable starter to get hurt. Gray exited a game against Washington with a right hamstring injury. The 34-year-old is supposed to be the opening day starter for the Cardinals.

