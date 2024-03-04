Scott Boras: MLB market heating up for pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scott Boras claims the free agent market is intensifying for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and left-hander Jordan Montgomery with opening day 3 1/2 weeks away for most teams. Boras says the market for Snell and Montgomery has been changing as teams get into spring training games and realize they don’t have needed mound depth. Boras, baseball’s most prominent agent, also has designated hitter J.D. Martinez remaining on the market. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego open the season March 20 and 21 in Seoul, South Korea, with the other 28 teams scheduled to start March 28.

