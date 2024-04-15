Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson out of Euro 2024 after injuring knee while playing for Bologna

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson will miss the European Championship after injuring his right knee while playing for Bologna at the weekend. Ferguson went off injured in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s match against Monza and the club has announced its captain will need surgery after injuring his cruciate ligament. Ferguson has made 12 appearances for Scotland. The 24-year-old Ferguson will miss not only the rest of the season but likely the bulk of the remainder of the year. Ferguson has started 31 of Bologna’s 32 league matches this season and has been key to its impressive season.

