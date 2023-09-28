Scotland urged to stay focused as points add up against Romania at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland has been urged to stay on task and not loosen up as the points are expected to pile up against a weak Romania in their Rugby World Cup match on Saturday in Lille. As expected before the tournament, Romania has been disappointing in heavy defeats to No. 1-ranked Ireland by 82-8 and to No. 2 South Africa by 76-0. Scotland has made 13 changes after beating Tonga 45-17 last Sunday to rest front-line players in anticipation of a winner-takes-all Pool B match with Ireland next week for a place in the quarterfinals. Romania has also made wholesale changes — 10 — with its last pool match against Tonga in mind for a shot at a win.

