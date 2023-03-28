Scotland upsets Spain, Croatia wins, Belgium beats Germany

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland upset Spain 2-0 in qualifying for the European Championship for its first win in 39 years over one of soccer’s biggest heavyweights. McTominay’s goals ended Spain’s 19-game unbeaten run in European qualifiers and put Scotland top of Group A with six points from two games. Mateo Kovačić also scored twice as Croatia defeated Turkey 2-0 away for its first win in Group D. Romania and Switzerland both won in Group I, continuing their perfect starts. Kevin De Bruyne steered Belgium to a 3-2 friendly win over Germany in new coach Domenico Tedesco’s return home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.