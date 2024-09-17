Scotland to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after Australia backed out

LONDON (AP) — Scotland has agreed to host the Commonwealth Games that were in jeopardy after Australia’s Victoria state backed out of plans to host the 2026 sporting event. Officials say on Tuesday that Glasgow, which hosted the event 10 years ago, will do so again. Some sports, however, will be dropped as the Commonwealth Games Federation aims to reduce costs to make the competition more sustainable in the future. The games held every four years began in 1930 as the British Empire Games and are open to 74 nations and territories. Victoria state lawmakers cited escalating costs when they withdrew their commitment last year to host the games, though an inquiry later found the estimates they relied on were overstated.

