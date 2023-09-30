Scotland routs Romania 84-0 to set up Ireland showdown at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland has confirmed the showdown it craves with Ireland for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after routing hapless Romania 84-0 in Lille. Top-ranked Ireland leads Pool B but it could possibly fail to reach the quarterfinals if it loses to Scotland next Saturday at Stade de France. How many of the Scots who ran rings around the Romanians will face Ireland is debatable, though. Scotland rested 13 front-liners. Their mates racked up 12 converted tries, 11 of them converted by Ben Healy, who scored a try for a 27-point haul in his Rugby World Cup debut. Slippery wing Darcy Graham became the first Scot to score four tries in a Rugby World Cup match. Graham has 12 tries in his last seven tests.

