Scotland picks fit-again Graham for Rugby World Cup opener vs. the Boks. Fagerson back from ban

Scotland has picked Darcy Graham for its Rugby World Cup opener against defending champion South Africa after the winger recovered from a quad strain. Prop Zander Fagerson was handed an immediate return from suspension following his red card in the win over France five weeks ago, despite having played less than an hour of rugby since the end of last season. Jack Dempsey got the nod over Matt Fagerson to start at No. 8. The Springboks selected their team on Wednesday. Captain Siya Kolisi will start his third game in a row after a comeback from knee surgery for South Africa’s warmup wins over Wales and New Zealand.

