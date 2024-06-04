Scotland loses Liverpool teenager Ben Doak from Euro 2024 as injury list grows

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Scotland has lost another attacking option for the European Championship as teenage Liverpool winger Ben Doak was ruled out injured. Doak joined target man Lyndon Dykes on the growing absentee list three days after the Queens Park Rangers forward was injured in training. Coach Steve Clarke has called up 21-year-old Tommy Conway from English second-tier club Bristol City as a replacement. Doak had not played for Liverpool since December because of a knee injury but was seen as a promising option with pace off the bench. Scotland opens Euro 2024 against host Germany on June 14 in Munich.

