Scotland heads into Euro 2024’s opening game with right-back concerns and without key midfielder

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s chances of causing an upset in the signature opening game of the European Championship against host nation Germany have been hit by a crisis at right back and the loss of a key midfielder. Scotland coach Steve Clarke named a provisional 28-man squad missing injured right backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson as well as Lewis Ferguson after he underwent knee surgery last month. Ferguson is the captain of Bologna and was voted the best midfielder in the Italian league this season. Selected were 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon and uncapped 18-year-old Liverpool forward Ben Doak. Scotland’s first-choice strikers are Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams, who have played in England’s second tier this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.