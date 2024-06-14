Scotland fans making their team feel at home ahead of Euro 2024 opener against host nation Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Scotland supporters are doing their best to make their team feel right at home in Germany ahead of its opening game against the host nation at the European Championship. Tens of thousands of fans have arrived in Munich over the past few days, turning the streets into a riot of color and noise. And more were expected ahead of Friday evening’s game. Scotland hasn’t played a European Championship match abroad since 1992 and its supporters, nicknamed the Tartan Army, are certainly making the most of it. “It feels as if most of the country are (here),” Scotland captain Andy Robertson said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.