Scotland fans making their team feel at home ahead of Euro 2024 opener against host Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Scotland supporters are doing their best to make their team feel right at home in Germany ahead of its opening game against the host nation at the European Championship in Munich. Tens of thousands of fans have arrived, turning the streets into a riot of color and noise. And more were expected before Friday evening’s game. Scotland hasn’t played a European Championship match abroad since 1992 and its supporters, nicknamed the Tartan Army, are making the most of it. Scotland captain Andy Robertson says, “It feels as if most of the country are (here).”

