Scotland changes 4 for Tonga match at the Rugby World Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made two changes to his forwards and two among the backs in his side for the Rugby World Cup match against Tonga on Sunday in Nice. The Scots opened with an 18-3 defeat to defending champion South Africa two weeks ago. Prop Rory Sutherland and lock Scott Cummings replace Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist. Center Chris Harris and right wing Kyle Steyn push Huw Jones and Darcy Graham into the reserves. Tonga will have bad memories of Steyn, who scored four tries in a 60-14 win when the sides last met two years ago at Murrayfield.

