Scotland changes 13 for Romania match at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland has made 13 changes from the win over Tonga to the starting side playing Romania in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Lille. Only center Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn have been retained in the run-on side after Tonga was beaten 45-17 last Sunday in Nice. Tighthead prop Javan Sebastian has received his first test start and will make his Rugby World Cup debut with flanker Luke Crosbie and former Ireland Under-20s flyhalf Ben Healy. Hooker Johnny Matthews could make his Scotland debut off the bench. Lock Grant Gilchrist captains the side. The Scots have rested their front-line players in anticipation of a winner-takes-all Pool B match with Ireland next week for a place in the quarterfinals.

