Scotland blows 27-0 lead against Wales before ending losing streak in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — An astonishing comeback by a novice Wales side fell one point short and allowed Scotland to end a 22-year hoodoo in Cardiff to start their Six Nations campaign. Scotland won 27-26 after blowing a 27-0 lead to win at Principality Stadium for the first time since 2002. Wales’ younger, new-look side was making it easy for the visitors with a poor, error-ridden effort. Scotland became complacent and Wales streaked in four successive tries in 19 wild minutes, carried along by a capacity crowd of 74,000. Wales was within a point with 12 minutes to go. But Scotland’s experience and recovered poise managed the end better. The Scots ended a run of 11 consecutive defeats at the home of Welsh rugby.

