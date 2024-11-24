Scotland beats Australia to end Wallabies’ Grand Slam rugby hopes despite Harry Potter’s magical try

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Australia’s bid for its first rugby Grand Slam in 40 years is over. The Wallabies lost 27-13 to Scotland on Sunday to end their hopes of a sweep of victories in the season-closing tour of Britain and Ireland. They’d previously beaten England and Wales and will end the tour in Ireland next week. Adding to Australia’s woes was the sight of Joseph Sua’ali’i, the team’s new star back, going off injured in the first half at Murrayfield after hurting his right arm tackling Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu. Australia-born Tuipulotu was one of four try-scorers for Scotland. Harry Potter made his debut for the Wallabies and went over for a late consolation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.