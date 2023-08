Diana Taurasi became the first WNBA player to eclipse 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s played her entire 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury since being drafted in 2004 out of UConn. Here are some of the 41-year-old’s scoring milestones:

