Scoring from unlikely sources helps the Oilers stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination and avoided being swept by the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final thanks in large part to offense coming from some unlikely sources. Mattias Janmark scored short-handed three minutes into Game 4, Dylan Holloway had two goals for his first since the second round and Darnell Nurse got his first of the playoffs. They played important roles in an 8-1 blowout that sends the series back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.