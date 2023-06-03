Scoreless in Seattle: Timbers and Sounders play to 0-0 draw

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time in their history as Major League Soccer rivals, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 draw in a match where scoring chances were limited and neither goalkeeper was tested. The previous 39 MLS matches between the teams – regular and postseason — all featured at least one goal scored. But the draw continued Portland’s run of surprising success in Seattle as the Timbers are now unbeaten in their past eight games played at Lumen Field. Portland’s last loss in Seattle was May 27, 2017.

