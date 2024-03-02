Schwartz scores 18, Washington surprises No. 18 Utah 62-47 to finish Pac-12 regular season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauren Schwartz scored 18 points, Sayvia Sellers added 13 and Washington defeated No. 18 Utah 62-47 on the final day of the regular season for the Pac-12 Conference. Dalayah Daniels had 12 points and Hannah Stines scored 11 for the Huskies, who got all of their scoring from the starting five. Maty Wilke led Utah with 17 points. Utah’s Dasia Young, with four points, was the only reserve to score for either team. Washington outshot Utah 49%-32% through the first three quarters and led 46-34 heading to the fourth. The Huskies made 5 of 6 shots, including three in a row by Daniels, to push their lead to 57-38 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. The Huskies made only two shots the rest of the way but still finished at 51%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.