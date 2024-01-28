Schwartz, Daniels lead Washington to 62-59 upset over No. 11 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Schwartz scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels added a double-double to lead Washington to a 62-59 upset win over No. 11 Southern Cal. USC’s Kayla Padilla scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range to pull the Trojans within one late. JuJu Watkins scored 19 points but had an off day shooting, making just 8 of 27 shots. Washington (13-6, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) has won two of its last three games. USC (14-4, 4-4) has lost two of its last four.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.