Schwarber matches Soriano’s MLB record with 13th leadoff homer, Phillies beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber matched a major league record with his 13th leadoff home run this season, Kody Clemens and JT Realmuto also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series sweep.

Cristopher Sánchez (10-9) struck out seven in seven innings for the NL East-leading Phillies (83-56), who have won four straight and nine of 11.

A day after hitting three home runs, Schwarber went deep for the fourth time in seven at-bats and got his sixth hit in that span when he drove a 1-0 pitch from right-hander Bowden Francis into the second deck in right, matching Alfonso Soriano’s total.

The 416-foot drive was Schwarber’s 32nd home run of the season and he matched Brady Anderson for ninth with 44 leadoff homers. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81.

Schwarber finished 2 for 3. He singled in the second, struck out in the fifth and was replaced by a pinch runner after he walked in the eighth.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left after he was hit on the left elbow by a 92 mph fastball in the first inning. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Clemens moving from third to first.

Sánchez didn’t walk a batter. He was charged with two runs and six hits, including five doubles.

Jeff Hoffman pitched the eighth and Carlos Estévez finished for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Daulton Varsho, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk gave Toronto a 2-1 lead by hitting consecutive doubles off Sánchez in the first but Clemens restored Philadelphia’s edge by homering in the second, his fourth this season.

Francis (8-4) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, losing for the first time since Aug. 4.

Realmuto homered off right-hander Ryan Burr to start the ninth, his 12th.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Nick Nelson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned RHP Tyler Phillips to Triple-A. Phillips gave up six runs on eight hits Tuesday, retiring only two of the 10 batters he faced. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Michael Rucker was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as Philadelphia visits Miami for the opener of a four-game series. RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31) is scheduled for the Marlins.

Blue Jays: Toronto visits Atlanta on Friday to begin a three-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

