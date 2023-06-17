Schwarber hits go-ahead single in 12th, Stott drives in two as Phillies beat Athletics 3-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead single in the 12th and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Cristian Pache began on second base and scored on Schwarber’s first hit of the day, off Ken Waldichuk (1-5). Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A’s to tie it in the bottom half.

Andrew Vasquez (2-0), Philadelphia’s seventh pitcher, struck out the final two A’s in the 10th then gave up Carlos Pérez’s tying double in the 11th. He earned the victory as the Phillies won their sixth in seven and 12th of their last 14 following a five-game losing streak.

Jeff Hoffman earned his second career save and first since 2020 with Colorado, finishing the 3-hour, 27-minute game.

Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp started the ninth with a single against Craig Kimbrel, and Kemp has a three-game hitting streak since snapping his 0-for-24 funk Thursday against Tampa Bay. Tyler Wade then reached on an error when right fielder Josh Harrison couldn’t get a glove on his dipping line drive. But Jace Peterson and Shea Langeliers struck out.

Pérez broke up a scoreless game with a home run leading off the fifth inning once the Phillies turned to their bullpen.

Pérez connected for his fourth homer on the fourth pitch he saw from Matt Strahm, who manager Rob Thomson called upon after Cristopher Sánchez struck out five over four scoreless innings in his second outing and first since April 22 and also his first career road start and first against an AL West opponent.

Lefty Sánchez, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start, didn’t allow a baserunner until Esteury Ruiz’s hit leading off the fourth. The ball hit Sánchez on his pitching hand and wrist area. He was checked on and stayed in the game. JJ Bleday walked then Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker struck out.

Ruiz and Bleday pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third before Jonah Bride struck out swinging, prompting Sánchez to pump both fists as he emphatically walked back to the dugout.

Ramón Laureano was ejected in the bottom of the first from the dugout by third base umpire Brennan Miller apparently upset about a strike call when Noda was hit by a pitch on a close checked swing. Laureano had struck out on a called third strike moments earlier. Bleday replaced him in right field.

A’s starter James Kaprielian struck out six and didn’t walk a batter pitching into the sixth, allowing one run on five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Domínguez was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a left oblique strain … RHP Yunior Marte was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace him. The Phillies cleared room for Sánchez by optioning RHP Luis Ortiz to Triple-A.

Athletics: SS Kevin Smith went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a strained back. He was a late scratch for the series opener after experiencing back tightness while taking pregame swings in the cage. Aledmys Díaz replaced him. The A’s selected infielder Wade from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the roster spot. … Laureano’s return to starting in right field from a finger contusion was a short one with the ejection after he hadn’t started the previous three games but was available to hit off the bench.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Wheeler (5-4, 3.73 ERA) makes his 15th start having won his last two decisions and is six strikeouts from 100 on the year. LHP Hogan Harris (2-0, 4.84) takes the mound for Oakland in his sixth career appearance.

