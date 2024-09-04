Schwarber hits 13th leadoff HR of season for Phillies, matching Soriano’s 2003 MLB record

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber hit his 13th leadoff home run of the season against Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis, matching Alfonso Soriano’s 2003 major league record. A day after hitting three home runs, Schwarber homered for the fourth time in seven at-bats and picked up his sixth hit in that span when he drove a 1-0 pitch into the front row of the second deck in right field. The 416-foot shot was his 32nd of the season. With the 44th leadoff home run of his career, Schwarber matched Brady Anderson for ninth on baseball’s all-time list. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81, while Toronto’s George Springer leads active players with 60.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.