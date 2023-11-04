Schuster breaks school TD mark with 5 scores in leading North Dakota past Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for five touchdowns and broke North Dakota’s all-time record for touchdowns thrown in a career and the Fighting Hawks pulled away from Murray State for a 45-31 win. Schuster broke Kelby Klosterman’s (1999-2002) previous record of 58 touchdowns in the second quarter with his third touchdown pass of the day. His career total now is 61 touchdowns thrown. The Fighting Hawks built a 24-3 lead with 3:47 left before halftime before Murray State closed within 31-24 with 13:32 left when DJ Williams threw a 19-yard score to Cole Rusk. Williams threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.