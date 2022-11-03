Schumaker talking about winning convinced Marlins on hire

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker thought his meeting with the Miami Marlins might last an hour. Turns out, he’ll be around them for quite a bit longer. Schumaker was introduced as the Marlins’ manager on Thursday, a little over a week after accepting the job and replacing Don Mattingly at the helm in Miami. Schumaker, now a manager for the first time, is the 16th skipper in team history. General manager Kim Ng says Schumaker left an impression by talking about winning from the outset of their first meeting.

