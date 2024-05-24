Schulze homers twice, leads California to 7-5 victory over Arizona at Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Peyton Schulze homered twice and drove in five runs to lead to lead No. 6 seed California to a 7-5 victory over top-seeded Arizona at the Pac-12 Tournament. California (36-18) and Arizona (34-21) both advance to Friday’s semifinals. Cal moves on as one of three pool-play winners, while the Wildcats grab the wild-card spot as the top remaining seed. The Golden Bears will play Southern California in the first semifinal and Arizona will square off against Stanford in the nightcap. The Golden Bears grabbed the lead in the top of the third inning and never relinquished it. Jarren Advincula led off with a walk and took second on a single by Caleb Lomavita. Schulze sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left-center field for a 3-0 lead.

