Schubart, Holiday help Oklahoma State beat UCF 10-1, advance to Big 12 semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart hit a home run and drove in four runs, Brian Holiday threw a complete game and No. 2 seed Oklahoma State beat eighth-seeded UCF 10-1 in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament. Holiday allowed eight hits and hit three batters with seven strikeouts. Carson Benge went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oklahoma State (39-17). Oklahoma State (38-17), which beat Texas Tech 4-0 in an elimination game earlier in the day, plays top-seeded Oklahoma in the championship game. Matt Cedarburgh and Braden Calise had two hits apiece for UCF (35-19). Cedarburg hit a single and scored when Danny Neri doubled down the line in right to cut UCF’s deficit to 8-1 in the top of the sixth.

