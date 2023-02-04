Schottenheimer new Cowboys OC while McCarthy calls plays

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday. That was three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, with 12 as an offensive coordinator. McCarthy last weekend called it a mutual decision to part ways with Moore, who was then hired by the San Diego Chargers as their new OC.

