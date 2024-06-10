Scholar opposites: A university lecturer and a high school student breaking new ground at Olympics

By DENNIS PASSA The Associated Press
In this photo provided by photography.JNY, Rachael Gunn poses in one of her signature freezes at the AusBreaking Battle Series 4 event in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 19, 2022. Two Australians set to compete in Paris in the Olympic debut of breaking are on opposite sides of the classroom. (photography.JNY via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/photography.JNY]

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Australians set to compete in Paris in the Olympic debut of breaking are on opposite sides of the classroom. One of them is Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer in media and creative industries at Sydney’s Macquarie University. The other is 16-year-old Jeff “J-Attack” Dunne, a year 11 high school student. They will be competing in the women’s and men’s competitions at La Concorde on Aug. 9-10. Olympic organizers describe breaking as an urban dance style that originated in the 1970s with roots in hip-hop culture.

