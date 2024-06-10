Scholar opposites: A university lecturer and a high school student breaking new ground at Olympics

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Australians set to compete in Paris in the Olympic debut of breaking are on opposite sides of the classroom. One of them is Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer in media and creative industries at Sydney’s Macquarie University. The other is 16-year-old Jeff “J-Attack” Dunne, a year 11 high school student. They will be competing in the women’s and men’s competitions at La Concorde on Aug. 9-10. Olympic organizers describe breaking as an urban dance style that originated in the 1970s with roots in hip-hop culture.

