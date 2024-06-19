Schnell, Parratto returning to Olympics in synchronized diving after winning silver in Tokyo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two more synchronized diving teams claimed their spots for Paris at the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Tuesday night. Delaney Schnell and Jess Parratto finished first in the women’s 10-meter event. Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan earned the top position in the men’s 3-meter final. Schnell and Parratto were silver medalists at the Tokyo Games. They easily qualified for another Olympics with 607.14 points on their two lists of dives. It will be Parratto’s third Olympics and Schnell’s second. Downs and Duncan edged Andrew Capobianco and Quinn Henninger in the men’s event. This will be the second Olympics for Downs, while Duncan is a first-time Olympian.

