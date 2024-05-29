Schneider, Gausman lead Blue Jays past sliding White Sox, 7-2.

CHICAGO (AP) — Davis Schneider had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sliding Chicago White Sox 7-2 on a rainy Tuesday night.

Justin Turner drove in two runs for Toronto, which finished with 13 hits. George Springer had two hits, walked three times and scored two runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball. The 33-year-old Gausman has won his last four decisions.

Chicago dropped its seventh straight game. At 15-41, the White Sox are off to the worst 56-game start in franchise history.

Nicky Lopez tripled and doubled for Chicago. Andrew Vaughn singled home Zach Remillard in the eighth.

The beginning of the game was delayed for 40 minutes because of rain. Another line of showers halted play for 68 minutes entering the bottom of the ninth.

Schneider has five RBIs in his last two games after he hit a two-run homer in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win on Monday.

