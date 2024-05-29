Schneider and Gausman lead the Blue Jays past the sliding White Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Davis Schneider had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sliding Chicago White Sox 7-2 on a rainy Tuesday night.

Justin Turner drove in two runs for Toronto, which finished with 13 hits. George Springer had two hits, walked three times and scored two runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball. The 33-year-old Gausman has won his last four decisions.

The righty allowed four hits and walked one, but didn’t think he was as sharp has he could have been. It was good enough against Chicago, which has scored four runs in it last three games.

“Not great,” Gausman said. “Nothing’s gonna wow you looking at the box score. But I though we did a good job of pitching and making pitches in the spots that were big for us to make, so that’s what I was happy with.”

Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee forces Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho out at home and throws to first but is unable to turn the double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago dropped its seventh straight game. At 15-41, the White Sox are off to the worst 56-game start in franchise history.

Nicky Lopez tripled and doubled for Chicago. Andrew Vaughn singled home Zach Remillard in the eighth.

The beginning of the game was delayed for 40 minutes because of rain. Another line of showers halted play for 68 minutes entering the bottom of the ninth.

Schneider has five RBIs in his last two games after he hit a two-run homer in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win on Monday.

“He’s put together pretty good solid year so far,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “Just consistent at-bats and doesn’t budge no matter what the situation. He’s kind of right in the middle of what we’re doing right now.”

Toronto went ahead to stay when it scored three times with two out in the second. Springer singled and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double off Jake Woodford. Following a Kevin Kiermaier walk, Schneider lined a hard two-run double, his second of the game.

“The second inning got away from me a little bit,” Woodford said. “Comes down to execution. Didn’t execute a couple of sliders and they didn’t miss them. I felt I was able to settle back in after that and get us through a couple of innings.”

Woodford (0-1) permitted five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte when scheduled starter Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation earlier in the day.

Schneider made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Toronto added three more runs in the eighth against Tim Hill. Turner’s two-run single gave the Blue Jays a 7-1 lead.

Chicago pitchers issued eight walks, including three by reliever Jordan Leasure in the seventh. He escaped with no runs scoring, however.

“Any time you give up eight free passes and 13 hits, you’re going to have a tough night,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Chad Green worked the seventh in his first big league appearance since April 15. He had been sidelined by a strain of the right teres major, a muscle in the upper arm. He was reinstated from the injured list, and right-hander Erik Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said Clevinger had a cortisone injection in his elbow, and he didn’t think the condition would sideline him long-term.

UP NEXT

Toronto sends RHP Alek Manoah (1-2, 3.97 ERA) to the mound against Chicago RHP Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.69 ERA) for the series finale on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.