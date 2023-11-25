Schmoke delivers winning kick as Delaware rallies to defeat Lafayette in FCS playoff opener

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Alex Schmoke kicked the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes and Delaware rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Lafayette 36-34 on the first day of the FCS playoffs. Delaware trailed 28-13 at halftime, then stormed back with a touchdown run by Quincy Watson and two TD passes from Minicucci to Braden Brose to take a 33-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. After falling behind again, 34-33, Minicucci drove Delaware 67 yards in 13 plays. Schmoke finished it off with a 23-yard field goal that left 1:37 on the clock.

