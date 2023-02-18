Schmeichel saves penalty as Nice draws with Reims 0-0

PARIS (AP) — Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has saved a penalty to help Nice to a goalless home draw against Reims in the French league. It was an intense matchup in the Riviera city between two of the best teams in the league since the turn of the year. Nice was looking for a fifth consecutive win while Reims is unbeaten in 16 straight games.

