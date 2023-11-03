Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes hold off Canadiens 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

The game-winner came with 13:53 remaining on a Coyotes power play with Arber Xhekaj in the penalty box for cross-checking. Rookie Logan Cooley skated from the left side and hit Schmaltz with a pass to beat Jake Allen on the glove side.

Schmaltz, who has four goals and a team-high 10 points, scored his first goal on a penalty shot. Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona and Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher had the goals for the Canadiens and Allen stopped 33 shots.

Schmaltz was awarded a penalty shot 6:17 into the game after Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron covered the puck in the crease — the third straight game that Montreal’s opponent has been awarded a penalty. Schmaltz beat Allen to the stick side.

Less than a minute after Schmaltz’s goal, Monahan scored from the slot, his sixth of the season, to tie it.

After an apparent goal later in the period by the Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki was overturned because a Montreal teammate was offside, the teams were scoreless until the final minute of the second period. Just after a Coyotes power play expired, Crouse scored from Allen’s left for his third of the season. Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad assisted on the goal with 38.8 seconds to play in the period.

Gallagher, who assisted on Monahan’s goal, scored for Montreal on the power play 2:59 into the third period with Keller off for holding.

Montreal’s Rafael Harvey-Pinard skated off the ice with an apparent injury early in the second period and did not return.

