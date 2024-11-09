Schieffelin’s double-double helps power Clemson to an 88-62 win over St. Francis (Pa.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zachery each scored 16 points and Clemson rode a big first-half and cruised to an 88-62 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). The Tigers shot a crisp 58.9% from the field (33 of 56) and knocked down 12 of 27 shots from beyond the arc after Chase Hunter kick-started the game with a three-point play a minute into the contest, then followed it with a 3-pointer just seconds later as Clemson roared to a 41-20 lead at intermission.

