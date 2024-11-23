Schick hat trick helps Leverkusen cover defensive lapses. Dortmund and Stuttgart win in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick scored a hat trick and injury-hit Bayer Leverkusen overcame a scare before beating Heidenheim 5-2 in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen announced before kickoff that Jonas Hofmann will be out for the rest of the year with a right thigh injury from training, adding to an injury list including Victor Boniface, Amine Adli and Nordi Mukiele. Heidenheim took a 2-0 lead before Schick scored three along with goals from Exequiel Palacios and Granit Xhaka. Jacob Bruun Larsen scored late for Hoffenheim to beat Leipzig 4-3 in coach Christian Ilzer‘s debut. Borussia Dortmund defeated visiting Freiburg 4-0. Stuttgart enjoyed a 2-0 win over Bochum, and Wolfsburg defeated Union Berlin 1-0. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Werder Bremen later Saturday.

