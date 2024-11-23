Schick hat trick helps Leverkusen cover defensive lapses. Dortmund and Stuttgart win in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's scorer Patrik Schick, front right, and his teammate Arthur Augusto, left, celebrate their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick scored a hat trick and injury-hit Bayer Leverkusen overcame a scare before beating Heidenheim 5-2 in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen announced before kickoff that Jonas Hofmann will be out for the rest of the year with a right thigh injury from training, adding to an injury list including Victor Boniface, Amine Adli and Nordi Mukiele. Heidenheim took a 2-0 lead before Schick scored three along with goals from Exequiel Palacios and Granit Xhaka. Jacob Bruun Larsen scored late for Hoffenheim to beat Leipzig 4-3 in coach Christian Ilzer‘s debut. Borussia Dortmund defeated visiting Freiburg 4-0. Stuttgart enjoyed a 2-0 win over Bochum, and Wolfsburg defeated Union Berlin 1-0. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Werder Bremen later Saturday.

