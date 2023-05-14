Scherzer wins in return, Mets score 8 in 5th to beat Nats 8-2 for Sunday split

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched five steady innings in his return from neck spasms and the New York Mets finally broke loose for eight runs in the fifth to beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Sunday.

Slumping outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha both had two hits and two RBIs during New York’s biggest inning this season.

After losing 3-2 hours earlier in the completion of a game suspended Saturday because of rain, the scuffling Mets improved to 6-14 in their last 20.

The 38-year-old Scherzer (3-2) allowed one run and two hits against his former team, striking out six and walking two. He threw 83 pitches, 50 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 4.88.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scratched from his scheduled start last Tuesday in Cincinnati due to neck spasms.

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) catches a fly ball hit by Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith during the fourth inning of the continuation of a suspended baseball game at Nationals Park, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, center, reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of the continuation of a suspended baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon New York Mets relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek throws during the third inning of the continuation of a suspended baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon Previous Next

Scherzer is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA in his past four starts against Washington, and his 40 wins at Nationals Park are third all-time behind Stephen Strasburg (54) and Gio Gonzalez (41).

In the completion of Saturday’s game, suspended after a rain delay that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes, Washington center fielder Alex Call made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning to preserve a 3-2 win.

CJ Abrams broke a 2-all tie in the seventh with a home run off Dominic Leone (0-1), who lost in his first decision with the Mets.

“He’s been working hard to get his swing flatter, through the zone more, keep in the zone more and laying off pitches,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “When he does that, he can hit the ball hard.”

Call perfectly played the carom off the wall on Michael Pérez’s two-out drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan, holding Pérez to a single.

Brandon Nimmo followed with a single and big league batting champion Jeff McNeil hit a fly that Call tracked down just in front of the wall for the final out.

“I was hoping it would stay in the ballpark,” Finnegan said. “I thought if it did it was high enough to where if it stayed in we’d have a chance to get under it.”

Finnegan notched his eighth save in 10 chances.

“Jeff hit a ball hard,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s tough sledding right now. Try to dwell on the positive. You’re doing some things to get people out. There were a lot of good at-bats, we just couldn’t get that one to push through.”

Call also made a nice running catch for the final out of the seventh on Lindor’s deep drive off Hunter Harvey (2-0), who pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings.

Two of Abrams’ three homers this season have come against the Mets. He hit his first career grand slam April 27 at New York. Abrams went 4 for 8 in the two games with a double, a homer and four RBIs.

“I’ve been in the gym,” Abrams said of his recent power surge. “Just keeping it simple, hitting my pitch, not getting myself out. Biggest thing is probably swinging at strikes.”

Pérez went 4 for 4 in his second career four-hit game. The other was for Pittsburgh against Milwaukee last June 30.

Down 1-0 in the nightcap, the Mets sent 12 batters to the plate and got six hits in the fifth to break the game open. Canha had an RBI double and a run-scoring single in the inning. Marte blooped a two-run single to center.

Jake Irvin (1-1) took his first major league loss, permitting a career-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

New York, with a major league-leading $355 million payroll, is 20-21.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation) pitched four shutout innings of two-hit ball for Double-A Binghamton in a rehab outing against Hartford. He struck out four and walked one.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: LHP Joey Lucchesi, who started Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and New York selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana before the first game. RHP Seth Elledge was designated for assignment. Santana pitched a one-hit eighth, then was designated for assignment before the second game. … LHP Zach Muckenhirn was added as the 27th man for the second game, and LHP Brooks Raley was activated from the injured list. Muckenhirn allowed one run in two innings and Raley walked three in a scoreless inning.

Nationals: Added RHP Cory Abbott as the 27th man for the second game.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP David Peterson (1-5, 7.68 ERA) starts Monday against LHP Patrick Corbin (1-5, 4.87) in the finale of the four-game series.

