Scherzer to start Game 3 of ALCS for Rangers against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Scherzer will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. “He’s ready. That’s why he’s starting Game 3,” manager Bruce Bochy says. The 39-year-old Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts this season. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts after the trade. Houston hasn’t announced its starter for Game 3.

