Scherzer says Mets now plan transition in 2024 and look to compete after that

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer never anticipated being traded from the New York Mets, and says the sentiment in their clubhouse was that the underachieving team would reload for 2024. Scherzer instead found out the Mets were shifting their focus past that date. The pitcher says Mets owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler told him 2024 would be a transition year while looking to compete after that. The Mets have traded both Scherzer and fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the AL West. Scherzer joined the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, two days after he was dealt. Verlander was traded back to the Houston Astros just before Tuesday’s deadline.

