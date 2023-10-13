Scherzer says he’s ready to go after bullpen session. Rangers haven’t announced decision

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer declared himself “ready to go” after throwing another bullpen session and doing fielding drills two days before the Texas Rangers open the AL Championship Series. Scherzer hasn’t pitched in a game since September 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. The Rangers haven’t said yet if the three-time Cy Young Award winner will be on their ALCS roster. That decision doesn’t have to be made until Sunday before Game 1 in Houston. But manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux have both said they are encouraged by the right-hander’s progress.

