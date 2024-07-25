Scherzer passes Verlander for 10th on career strikeout list with 3,400, most among active pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has taken over 10th place on the career strikeout list, and the most among active pitchers, with 3,400. The Texas Rangers right-hander had a season-high nine Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. It came in his seventh start this season since offseason back surgery, and two days before his 40th birthday. He overtook former teammate and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander for 10th place with his third strikeout of the game for 3,394. Scherzer pitched in his 464th career game over 17 big league seasons. Scherzer was part of World Series titles with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Rangers last season.

