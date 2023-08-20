Scherzer moves into 11th place on MLB’s career strikeout list, passing knuckleballer Niekro

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has moved into 11th place on baseball’s career strikeout list, getting his 3,343rd to pass Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro. Scherzer made his fourth start Sunday for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers since getting traded from the New York Mets. The right-hander struck out Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang in the third inning. That was Scherzer’s third strikeout of the game. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is baseball’s active strikeout leader.

