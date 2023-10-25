Scherzer has cut on pitching thumb, says it won’t hinder him from pitching in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand that he doesn’t think will hinder him from playing in the World Series. The Texas Rangers starter had a Band-Aid on the inside of his right thumb near the nail before throwing a bullpen session two days before the World Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He says: “It’s just a cut. I can wear a bandage, throw a bullpen on it. The pain of it, I can pitch through that. That’s not the problem. It’s just it would get bloody.”

